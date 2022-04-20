Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.