Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming s in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.