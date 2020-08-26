Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday until 5 p.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Friday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast around 5 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers.
Sun, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.