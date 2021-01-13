Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.