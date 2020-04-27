Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect until Tuesday at 2 a.m.
Monday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 11 to 13 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.