Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.