Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet
Friday night and Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet
Saturday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet
Monday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet Chance of showers.
Monday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet