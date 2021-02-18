Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, north winds around 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of snow.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.