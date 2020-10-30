Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday until 2 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.