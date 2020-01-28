Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
TThursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain and snow.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
