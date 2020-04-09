Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Thursday from 2 p.m. until Friday at 8 p.m.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southeast 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, w winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers likely.
