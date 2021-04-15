Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, east winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.