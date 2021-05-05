Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. until noon.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.