Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Sunday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 10 to 14 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Chance of rain.
