Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 8 p.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.