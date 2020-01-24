Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
