Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.