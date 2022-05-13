Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog.
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.