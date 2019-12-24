Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect through Christmas morning at 7.

Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Tuesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest around 5 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday and Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

