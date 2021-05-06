Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, southeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.

Monday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.

Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

