Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.