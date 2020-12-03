Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Saturday at 7 a.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday , northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.