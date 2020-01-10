Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch Friday through Saturday at 8 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Sunday night, w winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming n 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
