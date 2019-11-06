Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
