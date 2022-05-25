Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southeast winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.