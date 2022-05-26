Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 8 p.m.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night and Saturday, southW winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.