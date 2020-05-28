Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday through Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.