Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 3 p.m.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
