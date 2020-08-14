Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.