Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday until noon.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sat and Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sun and Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming se. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Mon and Monday night, east winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.