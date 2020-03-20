Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 10 p.m.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, east winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
Monday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
