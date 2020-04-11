Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Monday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.