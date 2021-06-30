Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.

Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

