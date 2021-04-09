Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.