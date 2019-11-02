Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
