Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.