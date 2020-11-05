Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday until 10 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.