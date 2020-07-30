Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming nw after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.