Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming nw after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tags

Recommended for you