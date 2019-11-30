Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
