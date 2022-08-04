Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

