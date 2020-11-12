Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.