Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 4 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 4 feet, building to 6 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 7 feet. Rain, mainly in the evening.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of showers.
