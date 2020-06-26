Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.