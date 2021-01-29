Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect through Saturday at 7 a.m.
Heavy freezing spray warning in effect Friday until 3 p.m.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, increasing to 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Occasional freezing spray. Snow showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Occasional light freezing spray. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Occasional light freezing spray.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow.
Monday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 15 to 18 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow.
Tuesday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 12 to 17 feet. Chance of rain and snow.