Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

