Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.