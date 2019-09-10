Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.

Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.

Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 4 feet. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 3 feet.

Thursday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 3 feet.

Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Tags