Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday and Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.