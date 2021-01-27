Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain and light snow.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of snow showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming n 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of snow.