Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers in the evening. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers in the evening.
Monday, east winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers in the morning.
Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet, subsiding to 3 to 5 feet after midnight.