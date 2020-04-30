Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 8 a.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.