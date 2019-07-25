Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
